Brunswick breaks ground on boatyard expansion

Brunswick Commercial & Government Products (BCGP) officially broke ground on a facility expansion at the company’s Edgewater, Fla. headquarters. The addition includes a new large-boat building with added manufacturing space and other facility improvements. The new 10,500-sq. ft. facility will be located on the east side of the commercial boats manufacturing campus and will increase the company’s manufacturing capacity by 50%.

Many of the company’s large, multi-unit contracts as well as all boats over 27′ will now be assembled in the new large-boat building. The addition will also include improvements to the company’s existing 23,000-sq. ft. main assembly building, which will be streamlined for smaller-boat production and better accommodate the company’s refurbishment and warranty departments.

“Today, by breaking ground on the BCGP facility expansion, we are greatly increasing our capabilities,” Boston Whaler group president Nick Stickler said in a statement announcing the expansion. “The new building will house state-of-the-art equipment and allow for the capacity to produce larger and more complex vessels.”

The project is set to be completed this fall and will begin regular manufacturing operations in October.

“The new building is yet another milestone in BCGP’s almost 60-year tradition of building commercial and government boats,” BCGP’s director of manufacturing and plant operations, John Ratto, said in his prepared statement. “This expansion will ensure that we can continue that legacy for many more years to come.”