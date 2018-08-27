Bristol Harbor Group to design high-speed ferry for Long Island, N.Y.

Bristol Harbor Group Inc. (BHGI) has been awarded a contract by Sayville Ferry Service, Sayville, N.Y., to design a 400-passenger aluminum monohull high speed ferry. The ferry, which will provide service from Sayville across the Great South bay to Fire Island, N.Y., will also haul cargo.

The new design will be based on an existing parent vessel and will comply with Subchapter K regulations. The project includes both preliminary and detail design packages for all aspects of naval architecture and marine engineering. There is particular emphasis on modernization of the propulsion plant, improvements for passenger embarkation/debarkation and cargo handling, hydrodynamic enhancements, and vibration reduction. No additional information and specifications are available at this time.

BHGI is a full-service naval architecture, marine engineering and consulting firm located in Bristol, R.I.