Bollinger Shipyards delivers towboat to Lorris G. Towing

Bollinger Shipyards LLC delivered the 80’x36′, triple-screw towboat Cole Guidry to Lorris G. Towing, Cut Off, La., in December 2016.

Designed by Bollinger, the new vessel is powered by three Caterpillar C18 Tier 3 engines, supplied by Louisiana Machinery, rated at 670-hp each. The Cats are connected to their props through Twin Disc MGX-5170ODC marine gears with reduction ratios of 6:1. Ship’s service power is the responsibility of three Kohler 65-kW generators, supplied by Caroline Marine, also located in Cut Off. Tank capacity for fuel is 20,000 gals. and potable water capacity is 7,400 gals. The Cole Guidry has four staterooms and seven bunks for the comfort of its crew.

Ben Bordelon, president and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards stated, “We are pleased to announce the delivery of the Cole Guidry to one of our longtime customers, Luke Guidry. Luke worked closely with our team to design and develop a vessel that will exceed his customers’ expectations. Thanks to his input combined with our workers at Bollinger, Lorris G. Towing will continue to grow his fleet to service the inland marine transportation market for many more years.

Luke Guidry of Lorris G. Towing said, “This vessel exceeds our expectations. Bollinger’s technology and craftsmanship are evident in the design and construction of this vessel. We can expand on this design to meet our future needs and the needs of our customers.”