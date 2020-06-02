Bollinger Shipyards completes new drydock

Bollinger Quick Repair LLC has taken delivery of a new 3,400-ton drydock that was built at the company’s Amelia, La., shipyard. The new drydock is now in service and measures 219’7″ X 84′, with a wing wall depth of 15′, and is rated for 3,400 tons. The drydock was built at Bollinger Shipyard’s Amelia, La., facility.

“We are very pleased to announce the delivery and availability of the drydock Mr. Eddie to our Bollinger Quick Repair (BQR) facility,” Bollinger president and CEO Ben Bordelon, said in a statement.

The drydock is named in honor of long-time dedicated and loyal Bollinger employee Eddie Barnes Jr. He joined Bollinger Shipyards on June 29, 1972, and during his tenure with the company he has held various key production positions such as dockmaster, foreman and superintendent. Barnes has been instrumental over the years in coordinating the drydock, construction and crane operations within the facility. His wealth of shipyard knowledge and eagerness to get the job done has earned the respect and trust of many customers, shipyard officials said, adding that Barnes’s main focus has always been ensuring the customer is taken care of.

“I want to congratulate Mr. Eddie Barnes, an outstanding Bollinger employee of 47 years. We are proud for you to be a part of the Bollinger family,” Bordelon said.

BQR is located off the Mississippi River on the Harvey Canal and provides service to both the inland and offshore marine transportation markets with five drydocks ranging from 900- to 3,400-ton capacity. The propeller, machine, and armature shops located adjacent to the wet dock and floating drydocks are known worldwide for the first-class services performed in the facilities for other shipyards and for customers around the world, shipyard officials said.