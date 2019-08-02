Bollinger delivers 35th fast response cutter to Coast Guard

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., has delivered the 154’x25′ Angela McShan, the 35th Fast Response Cutter (FRC) to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard took delivery on Aug. 1, 2019 in Key West, Fla.

For the FRC, which has a draft of 9’6″, Bollinger is using a proven, in-service parent craft design based on the Damen Stan Patrol Boat 4708. Main propulsion comes from twin MTU 20V4000 M93L diesel engines, producing 2,900 hp each. The patrol boat has a flank speed of 28 knots, state of the art command, control, communications and computer technology, and a stern launch system for the vessel’s 26′ cutter boat.

The Angela McShan is the third of three fast response cutters to be homeported in Cape May, N.J. and will join the cutters Rollin Fritch and Lawrence Lawson.

“The vessel’s commissioning is scheduled for October 2019 in Cape May, N.J.,” Bollinger President & CEO Ben Bordelon said is a statement announcing the delivery. “FRCs already in commission have protected our country by seizing multiple tons of narcotics, interdicted thousands of illegal aliens and saved hundreds of lives. The FRC program is a model program for government acquisition and has surpassed all historical quality benchmarks for vessels of this type and complexity. The results are the delivery of truly extraordinary Coast Guard cutters that will serve our nation for decades to come. We are extremely proud that the delivery of the FRC-35 marks the 175th patrol boat built by Bollinger Shipyards.”

Recently, the Coast Guard deployed the FRC Oliver Berry from Hawaii across the Pacific to the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The 4,400 nautical mile trip marked the furthest deployment of an FRC to date. The trip showcases the hugely expanded operational reach and capability that the FRC provides, Bollinger officials said.

Each FRC is named for an enlisted Coast Guard hero who distinguished him or herself in the line of duty. This vessel is named after Coast Guard Hero Angela McShan. MCPO McShan was a pioneer for women and African Americans. She was the first African American woman to be promoted to Master Chief Petty Officer. She served over two decades with great devotion and is remembered as an exemplary leader and professional. She inspired the many she trained and has been described as a positive, kind and motivational person. MCPO McShan was a stellar performer, mentor, teacher, and inspirational leader.