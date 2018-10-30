Bollinger delivers 31st FRC to Coast Guard

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., has delivered the Terrell Horne, the 31st fast response cutter (FRC) to the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard took delivery on Oct. 25, 2018, in Key West, Fla.

Powered by two MTU diesels, producing a total of 5,762 hp, the 154’x25′ Sentinel-class patrol craft has a flank speed over 28 knots, state of the art command, control, communications and computer technology, and a stern launch system for the vessel’s 26′ cutter boat. The FRC has been described as an operational “game changer,” by senior Coast Guard officials. Recently, the Coast Guard deployed the FRC 1124, Oliver Berry, from Hawaii across the Pacific to the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The 4,400 nautical mile trip marked the furthest deployment of an FRC to date. This trip showcases the hugely expanded operational reach and capability that the FRC provides, Bollinger officials said in a statement announcing the delivery.

“We are happy to announce the delivery of the latest FRC,” Bollinger president and CEO Ben Bordelon said in a statement. This will be the third of four FRCs to be stationed in San Pedro, Calif. The vessel’s commissioning is scheduled for March 2019 in California. Previous cutters have been stationed around the nation including Alaska and Hawaii.

Each FRC is named for an enlisted Coast Guard hero who distinguished him or herself in the line of duty. This vessel is named after Coast Guard Hero Terrell Horne. While leading a boarding team from the CGC Halibut, Horne died from injuries sustained while conducting maritime law enforcement operations off the California coast. Disregarding his own safety in order to protect a fellow crewmember, Horne demonstrated remarkable initiative, fortitude and daring in spite of imminent personal danger. Through his career, Horne earned two Coast Guard Achievement Medals, qualified for the boat forces operational insignia and the cutterman’s insignia. For his heroic actions Terrell Horne III was posthumously promoted to senior chief petty officer.