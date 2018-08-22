Bollinger Shipyards delivers 30th FRC to Coast Guard

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., delivered the 154’x25′ Robert Ward, the 30th Fast Response Cutter (FRC) to the U.S. Coast Guard on Aug. 21, 2018, in Key West, Fla. The new patrol craft is part of the Coast Guard’s Sentinel-class FRC program.

“We are proud to announce the delivery of the latest FRC, the Robert Ward,” Ben Bordelon, Bollinger president and CEO, said in a statement announcing the delivery. “This will be the second of four FRCs to be stationed in San Pedro, Calif.” The vessel’s commissioning is scheduled for February 2019 in California. To build the FRC, Bollinger uses a proven, in-service parent craft design based on the Damen Stan Patrol Boat 4708. The cutter has a displacement of 353 tons, a flank speed of 28 knots, state-of-the-art command, control, communications and computer technology, and a stern launch system for the vessel’s 26′ cutter boat. The Robert Ward is powered by twin 20-cylinder MTU diesels producing a total of 5,762 hp.

Each FRC is named for an enlisted Coast Guard hero who distinguished him or herself in the line of duty. This vessel is named after Coast Guard Hero Robert Ward. During the invasion of Normandy, Ward served as coxswain of a landing craft in the landing operations against the enemy on Cotentin Peninsula. Robert Ward was awarded the Silver Star for his conspicuous gallantry in action against the enemy during landing operations despite continued shelling and mortar fire.

Bollinger Shipyards is a designer and builder of fast military patrol boats, ocean-going double hull barges, offshore oil field support vessels, tugboats, rigs, liftboats, inland waterways pushboats, barges, and other steel and aluminum products from its new construction shipyards. Bollinger has 10 shipyards and all are strategically located throughout Louisiana with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico, Mississippi River and the Intracoastal Waterway. Bollinger is the largest vessel repair company in the Gulf of Mexico region, company officials said.