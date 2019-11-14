Bollinger awarded contract to build ocean transport barge

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., has been awarded a contract to build a 395’x100′ ocean transport barge for General Dynamics Electric Boat.

The concept and contract design for the new barge is from Bristol Harbor Group. The detail design engineering will be performed at the Bollinger Lockport facility in Lockport, La., and the construction will take place at Bollinger Marine Fabrication in Amelia, La. Delivery is scheduled for 2021.

“We are pleased to announce that we will be constructing the ocean transport barge for Electric Boat, which will transport submarine modules to Electric Boat’s Groton Shipyard for final assembly and test,” Bollinger President and CEO Ben Bordelon said in a statement announcing the contract.

Bollinger is a designer and builder of fast military patrol boats, oceangoing double hull barges, offshore oil field support vessels, tug boats, rigs, liftboats, inland waterways pushboats, barges, and other steel and aluminum products from its new construction shipyards. Bollinger has 10 shipyards located throughout Louisiana with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico, Mississippi River and the Intracoastal Waterway.