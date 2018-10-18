Blount Boats to build 56′ tug for New York

Warren, R.I.-based Blount Boats has signed a contract with the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to build an icebreaking diesel-powered steel double-screw tugboat. The tug will to operate in seasonal ice near the entrance to and within the upper Niagara River.

The vessel will replace existing vessels in the NYPA fleet currently used for the installation, removal, and maintenance of the Lake Erie ice boom and various associated marine construction projects.

The naval architectural and marine engineering firm Bristol Harbor Group Inc. developed the contract design and will provide technical oversight during the fabrication process for NYPA.

The 56’x18’6″ shallow draft tug will be powered by two Caterpillar series C-9 engines, each rated at 375 hp at 1,800 rpm. The vessel’s hull, machinery, electrical systems and safety equipment will comply and, be inspected in accordance with USCG Subchapter M – Towing Vessels.

Delivery of the vessel to NYPA’s facility on the Buffalo River Entrance Channel is scheduled for fall 2019.