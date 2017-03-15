Blessey Marine takes delivery of new 2,000-hp towboat

Blessey Marine Services, Harahan, La., christened the 85’x30’x10’6″, twin- screw towboat Steve Daines at the New Orleans Riverfront on March 10.

Built at Verret Shipyard, Plaquemine, La., the new towboat has a design draft of 8’6″, an air draft of 45’9″ (42’2″ mast down), an eye level of 33’6″ and a gross registered tonnage of 268.

Main propulsion comes from a pair of Cummins QSK38-M1 diesel engines, producing 1,000 hp at 1,800 rpm each. The mains connect to Katlenberg 4-bladed stainless steel 74″x58″ propellers through Reintjes WAF-562 marine gears from Karl Senner with 5.95:1 reduction ratios.

Other features of the Steve Daines include five staterooms, eight berths; a dual electro-hydraulic FFU/NFU steering system; two Patterson Manufacturing electric 40-ton deck winches; Blue Box voyage recording system; two 500 watt Carlisle & Finch remote control Xenon spotlights; Eagle fire detection system; Herbert Hiller fixed CO2 system; Baton Rouge Marine electric alarms and automation; and Schuyler fender and bumper system. Capacities include 30,000 gals. of fuel and 17,200 gals. water.

Among the wheelhouse equipment are two Furuno radar, Furuno AIS, GPS, depth sounder, satellite compass, intercom, weather station; three Icom VHS; and a DeHart Marine swing meter.