Austal LCS completes acceptance trials, EPF christened

Omaha (LCS 12), the sixth Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) built by Austal USA, successfully completed acceptance trials May 12 in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Austal USA LCS is an aluminum trimaran that measures 419’x99′ and is a high-speed combat ship that is designed to combine superior seakeeping, endurance and speed with the volume and payload capacity needed to support emerging missions.

The trials involved the execution of intense comprehensive tests by the Austal-led industry team while underway, which demonstrated to the Navy the successful operation of the ship’s major systems and equipment. Acceptance trials are the last significant milestone before delivery of the ship, which is expected this summer.

The LCS program is at full rate production delivering two ships a year and is continuing its momentum at Austal USA with six ships currently under construction. Manchester (LCS 14) is preparing for trials and Tulsa (LCS 16) will begin trials at the end of the year. Final assembly is well underway on Charleston (LCS 18) and Cincinnati (LCS 20). Modules for Kansas City (LCS 22) are under construction in Austal’s module manufacturing facility and the first aluminum was recently cut on Oakland (LCS 24).

“I am extremely proud to be a part of this talented team of men and women who achieved another major milestone in the LCS program,” Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle said in a statement announcing completion of the trials. “With the imminent delivery of LCS 12 and with Manchester (LCS 14) right behind her, scheduled for delivery later this year, Austal has achieved and maintained incredible momentum that positions us well into the future. We are excited that these ships are joining the fleet. It is very rewarding to see what Coronado (LCS 4) has done on her maiden deployment, demonstrating the capabilities and flexibility of these great ships, and we are eager for Omaha to take her place in the fleet.”

In addition, Austal celebrated the christening of the Expeditionary Fast Transport ship City of Bismarck (EPF 9) with a ceremony at its shipyard in Mobile, Ala., on May 13. City of Bismarck is the ninth of 12 Expeditionary Fast Transport vessels (EPF) that Austal has under contract with the U.S. Navy as part of a contract worth over $1.9 billion.

The 338′x93’6″ EPF is an aluminum catamaran capable of transporting 600 tons, 1,200 nautical miles at an average speed of 35 knots, and is designed to operate in austere ports and waterways, providing added flexibility to U.S. war fighters worldwide. The ship’s flight deck can also support flight operations for a wide variety of aircraft, including a CH-53 Super Stallion.

City of Bismark’s sponsor, Congresswoman Jane Harman, headlined the group of officials, naval guests, civic leaders, community members and Austal employees who attended the ceremony beneath the hull of the ship in Austal’s final assembly bay. Congresswoman Harman resigned from Congress in 2011 to join the Woodrow Wilson Center as its first female director, president and CEO. Representing the aerospace center of California during nine terms in Congress, Harman served on all of the major security committees, including six years on the Armed Services Committee, eight years on the Intelligence Committee, and eight years on the Homeland Security Committee.

City of Bismarck (EPF 9) is the first naval vessel to be named in honor of North Dakota’s capital city. Eight Spearhead-class EPFs have been delivered and are serving as an affordable solution to fulfilling the Military Sealift Command’s requirements worldwide. Yuma was delivered to the Navy in April and three more EPFs are under construction at Austal.

“Austal USA is having tremendous success with the EPF program. We are delivering two ships a year and watching these great ships deploy in less than a year of delivery. Our talented shipbuilding team has done a great job in efficiently building the EPF, providing our Navy with an extraordinarily capable vessel that will honor the great city of Bismarck as she operates around the world,” said Perciavalle.”