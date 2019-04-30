Armstrong Marine delivers catamaran to Alaska

The 46’x17’6″ high tunnel catamaran George Ryan was recently delivered to Alaska Tales Whale Watching in Juneau, Alaska. The vessel was built by Armstrong Marine USA , Port Angeles, Wash. Alaska Tales also operates the 42′ Jay Ellis, which was built at Armstrong and delivered in 2017.

The 49-passenger, Subchapter T George Ryan is designed to pair speed with stability to produce the touring platform. Multiple viewing decks and mitered AJR Marine windows are designed to make the boat well suited for wildlife watching. Stainless steel cable railings ensure clear views. For a comfortable passenger experience, the main cabin features two Webasto heaters, carpeted flooring, and Freedman Glitz seating. The head is accessed from the aft deck.

Main propulsion comes from four Suzuki 350-hp outboards, paired with SeaStar Optimus EPS (electronic power steering). Twin 300-gal. fuel tanks ensure sufficient range for every excursion. There’s room for a crew of three.

In the upper pilothouse, a Bentley’s Patriot helm seat and bench seats accommodate captain and crew, while two sliding doors provide quick access for easy mooring and maneuvering. In addition to the Garmin/NMEA electronics and navigation package, the vessel features a wireless PA system with speakers throughout.