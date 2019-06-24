Armstrong Marine delivers 41′ RIB to Hawaii

The 12.5m x 4.2m (41’x13.78′) Naiad RIB Kibou recently began daily tours in Hawaii. The vessel was built by Armstrong Marine USA for Hawaii Experiences, which also operates the 40′ catamaran Mirai, built by Armstrong in 2017. Pacific Boats & Yachts, Armstrong Marine’s Hawaii agent, collaborated on both projects.

The 40-passenger plus two crew Subchapter T vessel features Naiad’s fender system with rub strip, and a generous shade canopy. At the center console, a ballistic nylon seat/leaning bolster accommodates the captain, protected by a polycarbonate windscreen.

Three Evinrude 300-hp outboards power Kibou, while a 200-gal. fuel tank ensures sufficient range for every adventure. Electronics include the Garmin/NMEA navigation package, Fusion stereo, and an integrated PA system.

Cushioned bench seating, with PFD storage below, accommodates passengers. The head is in a step-down compartment. Additional customizations include a Blaze marine grade propane grill, prep sink, and table. For snorkeling excursions, Kibou has three custom dive ladders: two at the midship boarding doors, and another at the hinged bow. LED courtesy lights in the gunwales illuminate the RIB on nighttime manta ray tours.

Hawaii Experiences, Pacific Boats and Yachts, NAIAD, and Armstrong Marine all worked closely together to design and produce the distinctive vessel. Her lines mimic the curves of a dolphin, while the vinyl wrap integrates Kibou with the other vessels in Hawaii Experiences’ fleet.

Armstrong Marine is the only North American boatbuilder licensed to sell and produce vessels from Naiad’s proven portfolio.