Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Arcosa launches first barge from reopened facility

By on
Arcosa Marine launched its first tank barge on July 25 after reopening its Madisonville, La., facility. Arcosa Marine photo

After reopening its idle barge manufacturing operations earlier this year, Arcosa Marine’s Madisonville, La., facility launched its first barge on July 25. The 297.5’x54’x12′, 30,000-bbl. tank barge E2MS 314 was built for E Squared Marine Service LLC, Houston.

Arcosa Marine has built several barges for E Squared since its founding in 2012. The E2MS 314 is the first of two additional 30,000-bbl. tank barges Arcosa will deliver to company. Both liquid product barges were scheduled to be delivered to the fleet in August. New Orleans-based Harbor Towing & Fleeting picked up the first barge on Aug. 23 and moved it to the Mississippi River where it began moving product.

“We are honored by E Squared’s continued trust in Arcosa Marine to deliver the highest quality inland barges to their fleet,” Arcosa Inc. President Thomas Faherty said at the launch. “As we celebrate this momentous launch, on behalf of Arcosa Marine I want to personally thank the employees that returned to the Madisonville shipyard along with the new hires to pick up the torch and keep the tradition of over 80 years of shipbuilding at this facility going strong. About half of the current workforce returned from working at the yard previously.”

Arcosa made a capital investment to reopen the facility due to favorable conditions in the barge construction industry for multiple barge types including tank, hopper, and deck barges. The investment allowed for Arcosa to pursue highly skilled workers to fill high-quality jobs in the region, the company said. Arcosa Marine’s construction backlog at Madisonville extends into 2020.

Arcosa Marine is a leading manufacturer of barges for inland waterways. It operates within the Transportation Products Group, one of three principal business segments for Arcosa Inc., which also includes the Construction Products Group and the Energy Equipment Group.

About the author

David Krapf

David Krapf has been editor of WorkBoat, the nation’s leading trade magazine for the inland and coastal waterways industry, since 1999. He is responsible for overseeing the editorial direction of the publication. Krapf has been in the publishing industry since 1987, beginning as a reporter and editor with daily and weekly newspapers in the Houston area. He also was the editor of a transportation industry daily in New Orleans before joining WorkBoat as a contributing editor in 1992. He has been covering the transportation industry since 1989, and has a degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Oswego, and also studied journalism at the University of Houston.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | DSAR Requests | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.