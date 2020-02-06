All American Marine building two tour boats for Alaska

It’s been a busy start to 2020 for All American Marine Inc. (AAM), after being awarded another contract to build two sister vessels for Major Marine Tours in Seward, Alaska. The 87’x32″ Teknicraft aluminum catamarans, will be Subchapter T certified for 150 passengers. The quad-jet vessels will expand Major Marine’s fleet of wildlife and glacier cruise vessels that visit Kenai Fjords National Park.

The semi-displacement catamarans were developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design, Auckland, New Zealand. The design integrates Teknicraft’s symmetrical and asymmetrical combined hull shape. The advanced hull design is complemented by Teknicraft’s integration of a wave piercer positioned between the catamaran sponsons to break up wave action and ensure reduced drag while enhancing passenger comfort. The vessel’s design offers all passengers a smooth ride as the hull provides a cushioned effect when encountering waves. The catamaran is designed to be highly stable and have outstanding seakeeping ability.

The propulsion package includes quad waterjets, powered by Scania DI16 082 engines, each rated at 788 hp at 2,100 rpm.

On board the vessel, passengers are indulged in the spacious comfort of the two deck cabin, as well as a covered, open-air top deck in addition to a large stadium standing bow area. Interior amenities include high quality Beurteaux seats, maximizing passenger comfort. The entire main deck is wheelchair accessible allowing guests to travel from the bow to the stern.

“We are honored for this opportunity to construct world-class excursion vessels that are efficient, dependable, and cost-effective,” Ron Wille, business development manager for All American Marine, said in a statement announcing the contract award. “These boats will enhance the experience for both crew and visitors that cruise on them, into the rugged beauty of Kenai Fjords National Park.