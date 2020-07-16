All American launches second of two 78′ cats for Puget Sound

All American Marine Inc. (AAM) launched the ORCA II, the second of two 78’x 27′ aluminum catamarans for Great Western Attractions (GWA) recently. The passenger excursion vessels will operate in Puget Sound.

Designed by Teknicraft in Auckland, New Zealand, these identical Subchapter T-certified vessels were constructed at All American’s 57,000-sq.-ft. facility on Bellingham Bay. The vessels will be a part of GWA’s multifaceted tourism experience based in downtown Seattle.

The new vessels combine innovative design features to enhance the passenger experience during excursions. One specific feature is the unique design of an extended hull section on the bow and stern, creating a canoe-like appearance. The 149-passenger catamarans are powered by twin Caterpillar C18 engines producing 803 hp at 2,100 rpm each. The mains will be connected to Veem nibral propellers.

“All American Marine is proud to build such unique vessels for an iconic Seattle company and to support expansion of Great Western Attraction’s operations,” All American Marine’s business development manager Ron Wille said in a statement announcing the launch. “Our mission is to provide our operators with the best custom vessel for their application, and we are excited to have built their first two vessels.”

The new boats are constructed to Subchapter T standards, designed as a passenger vessel for use on “Lakes, Bays and Sounds.” These identical sisterships have a unique paint design scheme that should draw attention.