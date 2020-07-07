Alabama Shipyard to overhaul MSC fast combat support ship

Alabama Shipyard has been awarded a $23.7 million, firm-fixed-price contract for a 96-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul and drydocking of the 754.6’x107′ fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6). Work will be performed in Mobile, Ala., and is expected to be complete by November 2020.

The ship is the lead ship of the Supply-class fast combat support ships. Supply was commissioned in 1994 and decommissioned in 2001, after which the vessel was transferred for service with the U.S. Military Sealift Command.

USNS Supply was decommissioned and its weapons systems were removed, then transferred in July 2001 to the MSC, which designated her USNS Supply (T-AOE-6). The ship is part of MSC’s Naval Fleet Auxiliary Force.