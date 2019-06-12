ACL’s second new riverboat to be delivered in August

American Cruise Lines announced that its second new modern riverboat, the 269’x59′ American Harmony, moved under its own power to the shipyard’s outfitting pier for final touches.

The 2,700-gt. American Harmony was launched at Chesapeake Shipbuilding this past November and is well ahead of schedule for its Aug. 17 inaugural cruise on the Mississippi River, the company said in a statement.

The new cruise vessel is the second of five new ships in ACL’s new modern riverboat series. The first ship, American Song, was the first modern riverboat in U.S. history and went into service last fall, according to the company.

American Harmony was launched exactly one year to the day of its sistership American Song. Construction on American Jazz, the third ship in the modern riverboat series, is well underway and will be launched in about three months at Chesapeake. The vessels can accommodate 195 passengers and 60 crewmembers each.

American Harmony will have the same modern design and state-of-the-art technical features as the series flagship, American Song, including the same unique opening bow and retractable gangway. American Harmony has 10 more deluxe suites on its upper deck and features oversized all-outward facing staterooms, all with private furnished balconies. Like American Song, American Harmony also has a multi-story glass atrium in the center of the ship.

Additional specifications on the new riverboats have not been released.