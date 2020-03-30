ABS, Edison Chouest conduct first remote special survey

On March 24, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) performed the first remote special survey utilizing Edison Chouest Offshore’s state-of-the-art remote monitoring center (RMC) and the 6,000-dwt platform supply vessel Cat Island.

Chouest’s PSV fleet is capable of providing remote troubleshooting and inspections, which reduces the need for technicians to travel to vessels, and supports social distancing, which is crucial in today’s business to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

These remote offerings also reduce emissions and improve efficiency for Chouest’s clients by limiting business travel emissions to and from port locations.

ABS’ senior surveyor Shawn Poulin and surveyor Charlie Morrow were located in the RMC for the event. Poulin said ABS plans to propose that ECO be allowed to use this process in the future. Chouest’s 312-class of PSVs have the features needed to make these remote surveys possible.

ABS conducts special surveys every five years. During the special survey, a full FMEA trial is carried out to evaluate processes and identify how they may fail and to assess the relative impact of different failures in order to identify the parts of the process that are most in need of change.

Located at ECO’s corporate headquarters in Cut Off, La., the RMC sets Chouest apart with its ability to remotely monitor vessel and cargo movement throughout the fleet, the company said. The RMC was created through a collaboration between several ECO affiliates and allows for real-time monitoring of vessel systems.

Chouest’s 312 series of PSVs and newer vessels within their fleet are remotely monitored 24/7 with over 4,000 data points per vessel. The entire Chouest fleet monitors around 300,000 data points every 10 seconds, and the information is used to highlight concerns, prevent failures and eliminate downtime.

