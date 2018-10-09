Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Weeks Marine gets first New York Coast Guard COIs

The Weeks Marine tugboat Katherine is one of two vessels that received the first Subchapter M certificates of inspection from the Coast Guard in New York. Weeks Marine photo.
The Coast Guard’s New York sector presented its first Subchapter M certificates of inspection to Weeks Marine, Inc. (WMI), Cranford, N.J., for achieving full compliance with the regulations on a pair of its tugboats.

The 77.1’x26’x10.6’, 2,000-hp Elizabeth and the 99.1’x32’x14’, 3,000-hp Katherine are the first to go through the COI process with the sector’s New York Waterways Branch.

The Weeks Marine tug Elizabeth. Weeks Marine photo.

Cmdr. Jacob Hobson presented the COIs to Ronnie Clifford, Weeks Marine’s towing compliance officer, and Shaun O’Brian, Weeks’ senior port engineer on Sept. 5 at the company’s Cranford offices.

Subchapter M requirements for towing vessel safety kicked into high gear July 20 and the regulations are on a five-year implementation schedule to achieve full compliance across the industry for inspection, standards and safety management systems.

“This was a monumental occasion for Weeks Marine, “and marked the culmination of months of hard work from both Ronnie and Shaun,” said Capt. Benjamin Peterson, WMI’s towing manager, in announcing the certifications.

Weeks Marine worked with both Coast Guard inspectors and the American Bureau of Shipping to get the tugs through the inspection and certification process. ABS is playing a major role in Subchapter M implementation, as one of the Coast Guard-approved third-party auditors that help operators reach compliance.

The Coast Guard presented its first New York COIs to Weeks Marine Sept. 5 in Cranford, N.J. From left to right: Patrick Whelan, executive vice president and general counsel; Ronnie Clifford, towing compliance officer; Coast Guard Cmdr. Jacob Hobson; Shaun O’Brian, towing senior port engineer; Jason Marchioni, vice president of marine services; Capt. Benjamin Peterson, towing manager; and Eric Ellefsen, president.

Kirk Moore

Associate Editor Kirk Moore was a reporter for the Asbury Park Press for over 30 years before joining WorkBoat in 2015. He wrote several award-winning stories on marine, environmental, coastal and military issues that helped drive federal and state government policy changes. He has also been a field editor for WorkBoat’s sister publication, National Fisherman, for almost 25 years. Moore was awarded the Online News Association 2011 Knight Award for Public Service for the “Barnegat Bay Under Stress,” 2010 series that led to the New Jersey state government’s restoration plan. He lives in West Creek, N.J.

