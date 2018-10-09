Weeks Marine gets first New York Coast Guard COIs

The Coast Guard’s New York sector presented its first Subchapter M certificates of inspection to Weeks Marine, Inc. (WMI), Cranford, N.J., for achieving full compliance with the regulations on a pair of its tugboats.

The 77.1’x26’x10.6’, 2,000-hp Elizabeth and the 99.1’x32’x14’, 3,000-hp Katherine are the first to go through the COI process with the sector’s New York Waterways Branch.

Cmdr. Jacob Hobson presented the COIs to Ronnie Clifford, Weeks Marine’s towing compliance officer, and Shaun O’Brian, Weeks’ senior port engineer on Sept. 5 at the company’s Cranford offices.

Subchapter M requirements for towing vessel safety kicked into high gear July 20 and the regulations are on a five-year implementation schedule to achieve full compliance across the industry for inspection, standards and safety management systems.

“This was a monumental occasion for Weeks Marine, “and marked the culmination of months of hard work from both Ronnie and Shaun,” said Capt. Benjamin Peterson, WMI’s towing manager, in announcing the certifications.

Weeks Marine worked with both Coast Guard inspectors and the American Bureau of Shipping to get the tugs through the inspection and certification process. ABS is playing a major role in Subchapter M implementation, as one of the Coast Guard-approved third-party auditors that help operators reach compliance.