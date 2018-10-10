Webb Institute awards Crowley scholarships

Webb Institute, Glen Cove, N.Y., announced that students Taylor Campbell and Reneé Tremblay are recepients of the Crowley Maritime Corporation’s Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Campbell, of the class of 2019 and Altoona, Pa., and Tremblay, of the class of 2020 and hailing from Bristol, R.I., were chosen by the Webb scholarship selection committee “for their hard work, academic excellence, volunteer efforts, and superb leadership skills that they actively display on and off campus,” according to a statement from the school, a four-year college specializing in naval architecture and marine engineering.

Campbell has been a member of the Student Organization, Leadership Committee, and Captain of Webb’s first-ever women’s basketball team. She assisted in running campus events and volunteer efforts, including Engineering Day, an event devoted to teaching young children about and stimulating their interest in engineering.

Tremblay has worked with many student organizations, volunteer efforts, and community projects during her time at Webb, including Open House and the Summer Engineering Academy. She is Co-Chair of the Leadership Committee as well as Student Public Relations Chair working with Webb’s Communications and Media Relations Department, where she assists in social media marketing, yearbook design, and writing for Webb’s annual publication, Webb News.

“Reneé and Taylor are exemplary leaders” said Dean Matthew Werner. “Webb is proud to have Reneé and Taylor as members of our student body. Their multi-faceted contributions to the community and record of achievement at Webb has made them ideal candidates for the Thomas Crowley Scholarship.”

“The Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship Program provides assistance to students that demonstrate attributes that Crowley Maritime Corp. and Webb Institute hold essential to our missions. These include leadership, service, and commitment to the maritime industry.” said President R. Keith Michel. “We are most appreciative of Crowley’s ongoing commitment to higher education and look forward to our continued partnership with Crowley Maritime Corporation.”