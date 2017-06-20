Webb Institute awards bachelor degrees to 19

The Webb Institute, Glen Cove, N.Y., awarded 19 bachelor of science degrees June 17 at the 121st commencement of the naval architecture and engineering college on Long Island’s North Shore.

Each graduate was awarded a dual degree in naval architecture and marine engineering, a hallmark of the highly selective, full-scholarship institution founded in 1889 by New York City shipbuilder William H. Webb.

The commencement speaker, Bruce S. Rosenblatt, president of the naval architecture and marine engineering firm Bruce S. Rosenblatt & Associates, Oakland, Calif., and chairman of Webb’s board of trustees, addressed graduates on building and expanding relationships, both personal and professional, as a key to success.

“Within minutes, you’ll shift from being students at Webb to becoming alumni of Webb,” said Rosenblatt. “Within a short while you’ll start your careers and your marine industry family will quickly grow to include your bosses, co-workers, customers, the vendors you work with, and a myriad of others. That’s a great thing and be sure to take advantage of it as there will be many people out there who will want to help you to be successful, just as others had done for them.”

Additional remarks were made by President R. Keith Michel, Dean Matthew Werner, former dean Richard Neilsen, and the class of 2017’s student speaker, James Morrissey.

Morrissey’s humorous speech touched on the importance of the “family” dynamic amongst students and the unforgettable memories they have made during their years at Webb.

“We’ve been through a lot together,” said Morrissey. “Four years at Webb, seven naval architecture classes, six marine engineering classes, four semesters of math, all the classes in between, containership design, and thesis. Through all that we’ve really come together not only as a class, but as a family,” said Morrissey.

Webb’s class of 2017 will be spread out across the country and the world, beginning graduate work or professional careers in the marine industry. Notable employers who recruited from this class include Carnival Cruise Line, General Dynamics Electric Boat, and Cruise Lines International Association.