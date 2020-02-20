WCI names Deb Calhoun interim president/CEO

The Waterways Council Inc. (WCI) has named Deb Calhoun, the current WCI senior vice president, as its interim president/CEO. WCI President/CEO Michael J. Toohey recently announced his retirement.

To begin the process to select a permanent president/CEO, an executive search firm will be retained and later announced.

Calhoun has been with WCI since its founding in 2003, and with its predecessor organization Waterways Work!, and has been instrumental in managing WCI’s overall portfolio and communicating its successes and priorities.

Serving the industry for more than 25 years, Calhoun was president/CEO of a maritime consultancy practice, director of public affairs at the American Waterways Operators, and was recently awarded the 2019 National Rivers Hall of Fame National Achievement Award.

WCI’s vice president-government relations, Tracy Zea, will manage the organization’s legislative affairs program, and relationship with the Army Corps of Engineers and the Inland Waterways Users Board. WCI’s Vice President–Midwest region, Paul Rohde, will continue to manage WCI’s stakeholder and city/state/regional issues portfolio and its social media efforts. Medina Moran will continue to serve as WCI’s executive assistant to manage the administrative work and meetings of the association.

“WCI is fortunate to have a very experienced, dedicated management team for this transition, and our priorities and WCI’s 2020 vision remains the same,” Peter Stephaich, WCI chairman of the board, said in a statement announcing the changes. “We will continue to communicate developments as we move forward in the process to select a permanent president/CEO.”