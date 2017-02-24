VT Halter Marine appoints new senior VP of business development

VT Halter Marine, Pascagoula, Miss., has named Robert A. Socha the company’s new senior vice president of business development and estimating.

Socha is responsible for the company’s overall management and leadership of the business development and estimating departments, and will work closely with other departments including engineering, production, production control, and purchasing to offer solutions from design services through build strategy and construction program.

Socha brings 30 years as a shipbuilding executive to the role, having served as vice president at Mid-Gulf Shipping Company and Baker Marine Solutions, as well as executive vice president at Bollinger Shipyards. He also counts management experience at Tidewater, Inc. Socha holds a a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Sam Houston State University.

“Robert’s thirty plus years as a senior level executive in business development and marketing as well as his experience in the offshore, shipbuilding, engineering and construction industries will be a great asset to VT Halter Marine,” said Paul Albert, CEO. “We’re very excited to have him join our team.”

VT Halter Marine is a subsidiary of VT Systems, an engineering company providing integrated solutions to the commercial and government markets in the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors.