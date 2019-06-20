Volvo Penta gives D16 marine genset more spark

There is demand in the market for more powerful gensets to power auxiliary systems, hybrid vessels and diesel-electric vessels, according to Volvo Penta.

Increasingly, there has also been a trend towards using these gensets as alternative propulsion systems to power hybrid and diesel-electric vessels. To meet these demands — for more power — the engine company is upgrading its D16 range to produce 450 kW and 500 kW of electrical power.

The IMO II-compliant engines now produce 479 kWm at 1,500 rpm and 532 kWm at 1,800 kWm corresponding to a 50 Hz genset providing 450 kWe and a 500 kWe delivery at 60 Hz. The upgraded and stronger engine represents the most powerful Volvo Penta MG engine in the toughest marine genset rating, ensuring high output around the clock, with a reduction of fuel consumption of up to 3%, Volvo said in announcing genset upgrade.

“This is an important improvement in that it delivers power and yet consumes less fuel in doing so,” said Thomas Lantz, product planning manager, marine commercial. “An electrical output of 450/500 kWe has developed into a near standard for coastal heavy-duty installations, where gensets are part of the propulsion system. With these new power ratings Volvo Penta’s D16 genset is now part of this standard.”

Now addressing an even bigger part of shipping, Volvo Penta has also introduced a more flexible approach to alternator selection on the D16 genset, in order to meet customer preferences.

With more power, less fuel and greater flexibility, it’s little surprise that several Nordic projects in the passenger transportation segment are displaying interest in the D16 genset from Volvo Penta.