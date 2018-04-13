Subscribe Advertise Contact

Vigor adds marine industry veterans McCreary, Blount

Vigor's 60-acre Swan Island shipyard in Portland, Ore. Vigor photo
Portland, Ore.-based Vigor has added two well-known names in the maritime industry to its team, Bill Blount and Richard McCreary. Together they bring more than 65 years of experience to Vigor and impressive track records.

Richard McCreary

McCreary has a long and rich history in shipbuilding and ship repair. A graduate of the University of Michigan in naval architecture/marine engineering, he was executive vice president for VT Halter Marine in Mississippi for five years, CEO of Marinette Marine from 2005 to 2011, and recently finished a six-year tour with BAE Systems in Alabama. At Vigor, McCreary will bring assume the role of vice president of business development, leading Vigor’s diverse and growing government programs in ship repair and fabrication.

Donald Blount

Bill Blount

Blount brings 26 years of maritime experience to Vigor. He previously served as the commercial manager and later CEO of Donald L. Blount and Associates. After negotiating the sale of DLBA to Gibbs and Cox, he served there as vice president for the past two years. Blount joins Vigor as the manager of international business development for the company’s growing portfolio of high performance military craft and specialized aluminum patrol boats.

“We’re excited to welcome these two amazing professionals to the Vigor family,” said Frank Foti, Vigor CEO. “Their industry knowledge, relationships and proactive efforts will play an important role in helping us achieve our business expansion goals.”

