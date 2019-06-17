Twin Disc names new president and COO

Twin Disc Inc. , Racine, Wis., a global leader in power transmission technology for marine and land-based applications, has named James E. Feiertag president and COO. Feiertag assumes the role of president, previously held by CEO John H. Batten, and replaces COO Mac Moore, who will retire May 31, 2019. Feiertag too over on May 1.

In this role, Feiertag will be responsible for overseeing operations, sales, marketing, distribution and engineering.

Since 2014, Feiertag had been president and CEO of Bemis Manufacturing Co., Sheboygan Falls, Wis. Prior to that, he worked for Twin Disc for 14 years, most recently as executive vice president. During his tenure, he had a variety of global and regional responsibilities in operations, sales and marketing, distribution, engineering and global sourcing. Prior to joining Twin Disc in 2000, Feiertag spent 21 years at Rockwell Automation in various roles.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jim back to Twin Disc,” said Batten. “His leadership, knowledge and experience in our markets, coupled with his intimate knowledge of our company, will serve us well.”

