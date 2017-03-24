Torqueedo Group names new president

Torqeedo Group Inc. electric marine propulsion has named Marcia Kull its new president in charge of global sales and strategy, the Germany-based electric marine propulsion company announced Friday.

The role was created for Kull, and in it she will oversee Torqeedo’s growth activities in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions beginning May 1. The newly created position is an expansion of the current management team.

“The story of Torqeedo is a story of exceptional people, dedicated to boating and to sustainability,” Torqeedo CEO Christoph Ballin said in a statement. “In Marcia, we’ve found an exceptional leader who will help us to shape the next phase of our company’s development. She brings to the job proven leadership, broad experience in the marine industry, and a vision for environmentally friendly technology.”

Kull joins Torqeedo from Volvo Penta of the Americas, where she was most recently vice president, marine sales. Serving in this role since 2011, she led the sales teams in the recreational and commercial marine segments for Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean. Kull joined Volvo Penta in 2005 and served as the company’s general counsel and vice president of dealer and consumer relations. Prior to joining Volvo Penta, she was senior vice president of operations for Genmar Holdings. Kull spent her early career as a partner in trial law firm Bowman & Brooke representing boat and engine manufacturers.

Kull is currently a member of the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) board of directors and the executive committee of the board of directors, and serves as chairwoman of the NMMA Engine Manufacturers Division board of directors. She has held leadership positions within the American Boat and Yacht Council and International Marine Certification Institute, and was appointed by the secretary of Homeland Security to serve on the National Boating Safety Advisory Council. In 2016, she was honored as one of the Top 100 Women in Manufacturing by The Manufacturing Institute, and was named the Darlene Briggs Woman of the Year in 2007.

Founded in 2005 in Starnberg, Germany, Torqeedo stands for clean, sustainable mobility on the water. The company manufactures innovative electric and hybrid propulsion systems from 1 hp to 160 hp. Torqueedo North America is based in Crystal Lake, Ill.