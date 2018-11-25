Top 5 reasons to attend the 2018 WorkBoat Show

The 2018 International WorkBoat Show opens on Wednesday in New Orleans and runs through Friday. There are a host of reasons to attend but here’s a few of some of our favorites:

5.) New Orleans beignets and the (in)famous Bourbon Street

Beignets are one of the most beloved treats in the Big Easy, so check out Cafe Beignet or Cafe Du Monde, both conveniently located in the French Quarter just minutes from the where the WorkBoat Show is being held, the Morial Convention Center. And while you’re in the Quarter, take a moment to stop and experience all the sights and sounds Bourbon Street and other areas have to offer.

4.) Your chance to meet the WorkBoat editorial team

As you may have already heard, the WorkBoat Annual Conference Program is carefully curated by the WorkBoat editorial and content team. What you may not know is that they also produce Workboat.com, the WorkBoat Newsletter, and WorkBoat magazine. Stop by booth #259 to meet our editors and maybe even subscribe to the newsletter or magazine. It’s worth checking out!

BONUS TIP: Don’t forget to stop by the 2018 Significant Boats Gallery in Lobby B to see who the WorkBoat editors chose as the 10 Significant Boats of the Year.

3.) 2018 featured products

Sourcing the latest products and services in person is a major benefit of attending the International WorkBoat Show each year. Take an exclusive look at what’s new before anyone else and get a leg up on the competition.

View the Featured Products >>

2.) Dive Deeper with the WorkBoat Annual Conference Program

This year’s WorkBoat Annual Conference program will be broken out across two days focusing on five sectors: Maintenance & Repair, Tugs & Coastal Towing, Shipyards, Inland Waterways & Passenger Vessels, and Offshore. The cornerstone of the 2018 Conference are intensive half-day sessions that allow participants to dive deeper into the challenges and opportunities facing commercial mariners today. After the sessions, attendees can get back on the show floor to do business.

View the Conference Schedule >>

1.) The new WorkBoat Think Tank

The WorkBoat Think Tank is a new at-show collaboration moderated by the editors of WorkBoat magazine and WorkBoat.com. This free program will feature thoughtful and interactive discussions that will give the audience up close and personal interactions with industry thought leaders. Let your voice be heard by taking part in open forum discussions about hot button topics like safety, artificial intelligence, innovation and more. Think Tank admission is included in your Expo pass.

View the Think Tank Schedule>>

In addition to all the highlights above the WorkBoat Show is three fun-filled days of networking with your peers and top industry decision makers. Let us help power your business forward and provide you with an edge in 2019 and beyond.