Sevaen expands product line, looks to U.S. inland waterway market

The newest Sevaen industrial work wear debuted at the Inland Marine Expo May 22-24 in St. Louis, Mo., where Climate Technical Gear rolled out its latest offerings aimed at the U.S. inland waterways market.

“This is the first show. We’re really excited about our 2018 lineup,” said Clinton Desveaux, director of marketing and global sales for the 35-year-old company based in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

Prominent on the rack was the Sevaen “hybrid hoodie,” a pullover with high-visibility yellow panels. Built of PVC on a woven cotton textile base, the garment is oil- and crack-resistant to minus 30 degrees, and features a softshell 3 panel hood with drawcord, softshell lining on shoulders for added warmth under the PVC, a lined pass-through hand warmer pocket, elastic waist, and neoprene cuffs. The PVC seams are microwelded and waterproof. It retails for $135.99.

Along with its high-end waterproof outerwear Sevaen makes underlayers and microfiber and acrylic wool garments for warmth. Climate Technical Gear is looking for a dealer to help it sell into the U.S. inland rivers and lakes market, after making inroads on the East Coast and most recently in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

In early May the company announced Sevaen had been picked up by Swan-Net Gundry Ltd., the Irish gear manufacturer and dealer based at Killybegs in County Donegal, with its own extensive network extending into the U.K. Desveaux said his company will exhibit at Skipper Expo International in Galway during spring 2018.

“We have officially gone global,” Desveaux said.