Sea Machines opens new technology center in Boston

Sea Machines Robotics, a U.S.-based developer of autonomous vessel control systems, has announced that it has opened a new advanced technology center in Boston. The workspace, which is dedicated to accelerating product development and accommodating an expanding team, is located adjacent to the company’s headquarters and vessel testing sites in East Boston’s historic shipyard. The fully renovated space offers a collaborative, open working environment; expansive conference and meeting areas; and is near local restaurants, Logan International Airport and Boston’s public transit system.

“The new Sea Machines technology center is exciting as it enables us to collaborate more effectively and develop autonomous marine technology for commercial and government customers,” Jim Daly, chief operating officer, said in a statement announcing the opening of the technology center. “The waterfront location and engaging work environment will be attractive to the region’s top talent and aligns with our core values of having fun while developing innovative new products. This investment reinforces our continued leadership and commitment to making Boston the U.S. hub of maritime autonomous technology, and Sea Machines the unquestioned leader in this space.”

Earlier this year, Sea Machines announced the establishment of a new global dealer program to support the company’s sales across key commercial marine markets. The fast-growing program includes many strategic partners who are enabled to sell, install, retrofit and service the company’s line of intelligent command and control systems for workboats. The SM Series products, SM300 and SM200, provide marine operators a new era of task-driven, computer-guided vessel control, bringing advanced autonomy within reach for small- and large-scale operations.

Sea Machines’ SM product series can be installed aboard existing or new-build commercial vessels with return on investment typically seen within a year.

The company is also currently developing advanced perception and navigation assistance technology for a range of vessel types, including containerships. The company is currently testing its perception and situational awareness technology aboard one of A.P. Moller-Maersk’s new-build ice-class containerships.

Founded in 2015, Sea Machines builds autonomous vessel software and systems, which is designed to increase the safety, efficiency and performance of ships, workboats and commercial vessels.