Sea Machines names new marketing VP

The autonomous vessel technology developer Sea Machines has hired Don Black as vice president of sales and marketing, with responsibility for global sales of the Boston-based company’s autonomous and remote control products for workboats.

Black reports to Sea Machines founder and CEO Michael G. Johnson, and also has special oversight for supporting development of the company’s advanced perception and navigation assistance technology for commercial ships and vessels.

Aimed at the bluewater market, Sea Machines is now trialing its navigation technology aboard an A.P. Moller-Maersk containership serving ports in northern Europe.

A resident of Portsmouth, R.I., Black has 25 years experience as a senior executive and brings to significant experience in strategy development, sales and marketing management, and product development. His background spans several industries, but he has consistently supported companies focused on technical hardware and/or software development, according to the company.

Black served as global senior vice president of sales, marketing and business development for NAVIONICS Inc., from 2008 to 2018, and CEO/president of startup Sea Wave, from 2000 to 2007. He holds an MBA from IESE Business School and will complete a master’s degree in data science in June 2019 from Northwestern University.

“Don joins us in what is and will be a significant year in the development of this company,” said Johnson. “With his guidance, we will unquestionably prove to the industry, our investors and the public that Sea Machines autonomous technologies bring real value to commercial marine operators by way of increased capability, productivity, predictability and safety.

“Don joins us armed with the experience of leading a successful startup and overseeing global business development and sales programs, making him an outstanding addition to the team.”

“I am excited to join the Sea Machines team during a time when the company is having so much revolutionary impact on the commercial marine sector,” Black said. “With tangible products available now for workboats and industry-altering technology under development, I am enthusiastic to support Sea Machines’ continuing rapid growth.”