Scania USA names Laborde Products as its new distributor

Scania USA has named Laborde Products as the new distributor for Scania Marine Engines for the Gulf Coast and the Midwest markets.

For over 20 years, Covington, La.-based Laborde has been developing commercial engine brands throughout the U.S. This includes a commitment to the service and support of their engines and products.

Beginning Nov. 1, Laborde Products will provide Scania engines to current and future marine operators. “Laborde Products seeks to represent Scania and our operators with the best engines, service and support in the market.” said Brian Laborde, president, Laborde Products.

Scania Marine provides a range of engines for both propulsion and auxiliary applications including 9-,13- and 16-liter engines. This range is capable of propelling high-speed patrol craft vessels or hauling men and supplies offshore on crewboats and other vessels.

Scania Marine engines offer a horsepower range of 220 to 1,150, with RPMs ranging from 1,600 to 2,300, meeting EPA Tier 2 and Tier 3 requirements. Scania engines are designed with a superior power-to-weight ratio, maintain an ease of serviceability and focus to improve efficiencies for the life of the engine overall.

The Laborde is increasing the scope of its marine business to include Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Texas, West Virginia, and Tennessee. In addition to these states, Laborde is also responsible for the southern portions of Illinois, Ohio and Indiana.

In 2019, Scania delivered 10,200 industrial and marine engines to its customers. The company now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 51,000 people. Research and development are concentrated in Sweden, with branches in Brazil and India. Production takes place in Europe, Latin America and Asia, with regional production centers in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON SE.