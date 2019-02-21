Safe Boats signs agreement with Saudi Arabia company

At the Naval Defense Exposition (NAVDEX 2019) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, this week, Safe Boats International LLC and Saudi Arabia’s Al Blagha Industrial Co. entered into an agreement for long term service, support and production of Safe Boats products, including the MK VI Patrol Boat, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The agreement formalized a partnership to ensure Safe Boats vessels in the region receive the support and maintenance required for maximum mission effectiveness. Additionally, the deal laid the foundation for potential future production of Safe Boats in Al Blagha’s facilities in Saudi Arabia.

“This critical partnership is the cornerstone of our strategy in the region, and we are honored to partner with Al Blagha Industrial,” Richard Schwarz, Safe Boats’ CEO, said in a statement announcing the agreement. “Safe Boats and Al Blagha formed this partnership based on shared values and a common vision for bringing an aluminum boat building capability to the region. This agreement creates a foundation for the success of both companies and embodies the core tenets of Vision 2030.”

Eng. Fares Al Blawi, Al Blagha CEO, commented that “our partnership with Safe Boats International, a leading international boat builder, is an important step forward for Vision 2030’s goal of economic diversification and defense self-reliance, for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”