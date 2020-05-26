Ryan Smith new CEO of Fincantieri Marine Systems North America

This week marked the start of new leadership at Chesapeake, Va.-based Fincantieri Marine Systems North America (FMSNA), as longtime Floridian Ryan W. Smith was named CEO.

“Ryan brings years of experience and strong leadership, after leading major repair and maintenance projects supporting the U.S. Navy,” Dario Deste, Fincantieri Marine Group president and CEO, said in a statement announcing the leadership change. “We are pleased to bring him onboard.”

FMSNA is a U.S. corporation that offers essential products and services to the Department of Defense for use in homeland security and commercial business, according to company officials. Services offered include engineering support, service of marine propulsion systems and components, as well as training and maintenance support. FMSNA recently expanded into total ship sustainment starting with Trial Card completion and Post Shakedown Availability (PSA) support in Jacksonville, Fla.

Smith brings over 15 years of experience in program management and engineering roles with Northrop Grumman and BAE Systems, as well as project management and lifecycle consulting services for major defense contractors and ship repair organizations focusing primarily on support of U.S. Navy programs. Smith brings over a decade of waterfront management experience at multiple ports to help lead the expansion into total ship sustainment.