Ryan Rendall joins Shearer Group

The Shearer Group, Inc., Houston, Texas, announced Ryan Rendall has recently joined TSGI as a naval architect.

Prior to coming on board with the naval architecture, marine engineering and surveying firm, Rendall worked for Metal Shark Boats, Jeanerette, La., as a naval architect and marine engineer. Rendall holds a bachelor’s of science degree in marine engineering from Texas A&M University, and is a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers, and the Marine Technology Society.

TSGI is a leading designer of inland towboats and barges, and provides naval architecture, marine engineering and marine surveying services to the marine industry, with a focus on the inland sector. Its designs include towboats, inland barges, passenger vessels and other vessels such as dry docks and floating casinos.