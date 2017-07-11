Subscribe Advertise Contact

Ryan Rendall joins Shearer Group

By on
Ryan Rendall recently joined The Shearer Group as a naval architect. TSGI photo.
Ryan Rendall recently joined The Shearer Group as a naval architect. TSGI photo.

The Shearer Group, Inc., Houston, Texas, announced Ryan Rendall has recently joined TSGI as a naval architect.

Prior to coming on board with the naval architecture, marine engineering and surveying firm, Rendall worked for Metal Shark Boats, Jeanerette, La., as a naval architect and marine engineer. Rendall holds a bachelor’s of science degree in marine engineering from Texas A&M University, and is a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers, and the Marine Technology Society.

TSGI is a leading designer of inland towboats and barges, and provides naval architecture, marine engineering and marine surveying services to the marine industry, with a focus on the inland sector. Its designs include towboats, inland barges, passenger vessels and other vessels such as dry docks and floating casinos.

About the author

Kirk Moore

Associate Editor Kirk Moore was a reporter for the Asbury Park Press for over 30 years before joining WorkBoat in 2015. He wrote several award-winning stories on marine, environmental, coastal and military issues that helped drive federal and state government policy changes. He has also been a field editor for WorkBoat’s sister publication, National Fisherman, for almost 25 years. Moore was awarded the Online News Association 2011 Knight Award for Public Service for the “Barnegat Bay Under Stress,” 2010 series that led to the New Jersey state government’s restoration plan. He lives in West Creek, N.J.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.