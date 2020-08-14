Robert Socha joins Conrad Shipyard’s senior management team

Conrad Shipyard LLC announced recently that Robert A. Socha has joined the company as vice president of sales and marketing. Socha will lead the company’s sales and marketing efforts and work collaboratively with other Conrad business groups, including business development, engineering and product development, contracts, estimating and operations.

“We are excited to have Robert join our team. He brings to our company 30-plus years of experience in sales and marketing in the marine industry, and he is a welcome addition to our company,” Johnny Conrad, chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement announcing the move. “Robert’s extensive background will help Conrad strengthen existing customer relationships, develop entries into new markets and expand our sales presence in the industry. Robert exhibits professionalism and integrity, qualities Conrad deems critical in taking care of our customers, and we are delighted to bring him aboard.”

Socha has been in the marine industry for over 20 years, holding positions with several companies including VT Halter Marine, Bollinger Shipyards and Tidewater.