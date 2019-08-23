Retlif Testing receives security achievement award

Retlif Testing Laboratories has received the prestigious Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award from the Defense Security Service (DSS).

Ronkonkoma, N.Y.-based Retlif is a strategic compliance organization and an independent EMC/EMI and environmental testing laboratory.

The Cogswell Award recognizes industrial security excellence and outstanding achievement in matters related exclusively to a facility’s security program. Established in 1966, it honors the late Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, the first chief of Industrial Security within the Department of Defense.

“Retlif prepares for DSS assessments by continually maintaining an active readiness posture where security is an integral part of every employee’s job,” Retlif Executive Vice President and Facility Security Officer William K. Hayes said in a statement. “We have a security education program in place, and we regularly apply DSS training and resources to solve situations at our facility in an efficient manner. Considering there are over 13,000 defense contractors, we are very proud to be selected for the award.”

Retlif Testing also has locations in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and Washington D.C.