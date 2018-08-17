Registration open for Pacific Marine Expo

Registration is now open for the Pacific Marine Expo (PME), which will be held at CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, Sunday, Nov. 18, through Tuesday, Nov. 20.

To register, visit www.pacificmarineexpo.com.

“Last year’s Expo featured more than 500 exhibitors and over 6,000 visitors from 40 states and 24 countries,” said Denielle Christensen, event director for Diversified Communications, producers of PME. “With the continued growth and strength of the West Coast fishing and workboat industries, we expect another outstanding year in 2018.”

Due to the Seattle Seahawks NFL schedule, the Expo will be held three days later than usual this year. The Seahawks are set to play the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Nov. 15. The Thursday before Thanksgiving is the Expo’s usual opening date.

“What is not changing is our commitment to offering the best of the U.S. maritime industry in one location,” said Jessica Hathaway, editor in chief of National Fisherman. “Expo 2018 will have all the show specials, must-attend conferences, contests and a show floor packed with everything you need to run your business in 2019.”

This year’s Expo will feature the Alaska Hall, a free educational conference curated by National Fisherman, product demonstrations, the King County Maritime Economic Forecast Breakfast, a career day for students, a special Fishermen’s Lounge, performances by Fisher Poets, and the Fisherman of the Year contest.

“Just add water” is the theme of the 2018 Expo because “the show offers everything for those in the commercial fishing and marine industries under one roof,” said Christensen. “If you earn your living on the water, you just can’t afford to miss this show.”

The Expo serves all aspects of the market, including commercial vessel owners and operators, commercial fishermen, boat builders and seafood processors.

To Exhibit

Companies interested in exhibiting at Pacific Marine Expo should contact Chris Dimmerling, sales director, at cdimmerling@divcom.com or 207-842-5666. For more information and updates on the Expo, please visit www.pacificmarineexpo.com.

About Pacific Marine Expo

Pacific Marine Expo is part of the Diversified Communications portfolio of commercial marine events, publications and eMedia products. The Expo is the largest and longest running commercial fishing and marine trade show on the West Coast and is held annually in Seattle. PME serves all aspects of the market, including commercial vessel owners, commercial fishermen, boatbuilders, workboat operators and seafood processors.