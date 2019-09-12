Bollinger names Pierce director of engineering

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., has promoted Christian Pierce to director of engineering. In his new role, Pierce will lead the engineering department in all facets of engineering on both government and commercial programs and be responsible for the execution of functional and design engineering compliant with customer requirements.

The announcement was made by Ben Bordelon, Bollinger’s president and CEO. “Christian’s sound technical expertise and experience coupled with his solid management and leadership capabilities make him an excellent fit in leading our engineering team into the future,” Bordelon said.

Since joining the Bollinger in 2017, Pierce has held the positions of lead engineer and engineering manager in which he was responsible for supervising and directing the naval architecture, marine, electrical, electronics, and outfitting engineering disciplines in execution of the company’s design programs.

Pierce has over 20 years of shipyard experience and has held various positions from principle naval architect to engineering manager. He holds a bachelors in naval architecture and marine engineering from the University of New Orleans.