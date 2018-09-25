New ownership at Weems & Plath

Nautical equipment supplier Weems & Plath, Annapolis, Md., has a new president and owner.

Longtime company president Peter Trogdon, announced “a change of watch” at the company he has served and owned for the last 23 years, when new owner Michael Flanagan took the helm Sept. 24.

A business owner with a specialty in manufacturing, Michael Flanagan is an experienced offshore sailor and longtime fan of Weems & Plath.

“In addition to having the passion for Weems & Plath and its deep heritage, Michael has the vision and experience to grow the business,” said Trogdon, “I couldn’t be more confident that I am handing over the company to someone who can continue the success that was started 90 years ago by our founder, Captain P.V.H. Weems.”

“I am excited and committed to continuing the tradition of the Weems & Plath name and the reputation this great company has built,” said Flanagan. “My top priorities are the customers and the quality of service we bring them, along with growing the business and offering the best products on the market.”

Peter Trogdon will continue to support the company and ensure a smooth transition. The current crew of committed Weems & Plath employees will remain intact and the company headquarters will continue to be located at 214 Eastern Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401.