Navico opens new office in Florida

Navico, parent company to the Lowrance, Simrad, B&G and C-MAP brands recently announced the opening of a new U.S. office in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The new office allows Navico to enhance its presence in Florida and work more closely with resellers, dealers, boatbuilders, consumers and major shows.

The new location will offer pre-sales guidance, post-sale support, extensive in-house commercial product technical training for dealers and installers. In addition, classroom training will be available for consumers looking to get the most from their Lowrance, Simrad, B&G and C-MAP purchases.

Highlighting the significance of this new Navico location, Christian Olsson, vice president of sales for the Americas, has relocated from Navico’s corporate offices in Merrimack, N.H., to oversee operations. Located at 613 Sunset Dr. in Fort Lauderdale, the office features a current staff comprised of 10 employees with a focus on sales, support and marketing; additional expansion is planned for 2021.

“Florida is the largest marine electronics market in the world,” Olsson said in a statement announcing the opening. “It has long been a goal of Navico to be closer to our customers in this region, and with our new office, we now have the local resources to deliver an unparalleled level of service and support.”

In addition to in-house support and training, Navico also plans to host a regular series of try-before-you buy events throughout the region, leveraging available demonstration boats in the vicinity of the office.

Due to the current health concerns related to COVID-19, a grand opening celebration for Navico’s Fort Lauderdale office will take place on a yet-to-be-determined date later this year.