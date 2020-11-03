McFadyen tapped to lead Fairbanks Morse’s aftermarket business

Fairbanks Morse, Beloit, Wis., has named James (Jay) McFadyen as vice president and general manager of Aftermarket.

“Jay’s experience leading global businesses through organizational and operational transformations will be a tremendous asset to Fairbanks Morse as we expand aftermarket services domestically and internationally,” George Whittier, CEO of Fairbanks Morse, said in a prepared statement. “He has a history of consistently delivering profit growth through close collaboration with customers. I am very pleased to welcome Jay to Fairbanks Morse.”

McFadyen has more than 30 years of experience in the marine, defense and aerospace industries with leading global companies including Rolls-Royce, GE, and most recently as vice president for Leonardo DRS-Naval Power Systems. McFadyen twice won GE’s award for Engineering Accomplishment of the Year and formed the first business unit at Rolls-Royce to be recognized as an Innovation Center of Excellence. As senior vice president, ship intelligence at Rolls-Royce, he was responsible for the development and delivery of the digital strategy, helping lead the digital revolution within the Marine industry.

He held several senior leadership roles at Rolls-Royce and as senior vice president of marine services, he led a team of nearly 1,000 employees in providing product strategy, aftermarket business execution and technical support for all Rolls-Royce Marine aftermarket products. Previously he oversaw all aspects of the aftermarket business in the Americas with a team operating across 16 sites to deliver spare parts, field service and upgrades for every customer segment in the marine business.

“I am excited to join the talented team at Fairbanks Morse and to lead the company’s strategic focus on producing innovative and comprehensive aftermarket services to our customers,” said Jay McFadyen, Fairbanks Morse Vice President and General Manager for Aftermarket. “Fairbanks Morse has a long and distinguished history of providing power solutions and services to its marine and military customers, and I look forward to building on that legacy.”