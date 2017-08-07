Marine Jet Power names Philip Gibson sales director

Marine Jet Power, Inc., Columbus, Ohio, has appointed marine industry veteran Philip Gibson as director of sales, handling sales and business development in the Americas.

Gibson was previously a regional sales manager with Brunswick Commercial & Government Products, Edgewater, Fla., and has over 30 years of military maritime experience. He retired from the U.S. Navy in 2005 with the rank of master chief petty officer, after serving as a Navy SEAL and advisor to international military and police forces for riverine and counter-drug operations.

“Philip’s broad range of experience and extensive network will enable MJP to meet and exceed the needs of customers, said MJP president Douglas Natoce. “His military experience and marine industry knowledge make him a valuable addition to the business development team as we push to expand in this region.”

Gibson was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal and National Defense Industrial Association Achievement Award for Special Operations, and is a graduate of the Defense Language Institute. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and an associate of arts degree in technology instruction.

“I look forward to expanding MJP’s business regionally and leveraging relationships around the world,” said Philip Gibson. “As the market continues to change and grow, I am committed to supporting customers and delivering a high value product to the marketplace.”