Marine Jet Power names Natoce president for Americas

Marine Jet Power Inc., Columbus, Ohio, announced that Douglas Natoce has joined the company as president and regional director responsible for the Americas.

With more than 37 years of experience in the commercial watercraft business, Natoce most recently served as international sales manager for Brunswick Commercial & Government Products, where he was responsible for military sales and sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Prior to his role with Brunswick, Natoce had a career with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources starting in 1980, and served as chief law enforcement officer in charge of 650 state officers specializing in the vessel enforcement, marine, fisheries, wildlife and parks programs from 1998 to 2007.

“With his broad range of experience and extensive network, Doug is a welcome addition to the MJP team, as we take a decisive step in developing and executing MJP’s strategy for growth in the Americas,” said Magnus Sörenson, MJP’s chief operating officer.

“As I begin this new role, I look forward to building upon the legacy MJP has created as the global leader in waterjet propulsion,” said Natoce. “With a renewed focus on North, South and Central America, we will continue to satisfy customers with a diverse range of applications and new products — from governmental patrol boats to service vessels in the offshore wind and oil industries.”