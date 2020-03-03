MacGregor to supply equipment for new Coast Guard polar security cutter

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received an order from VT Halter Marine Inc. to supply deck machinery and cargo handling equipment for the first 460’x88′ Coast Guard polar security cutter (PSC).

The scope of the equipment to be supplied includes anchor windlass, mooring winches and capstans, main towing winch, offshore cranes, oceanographic winch, hanger overhead crane and cargo access equipment. The contract also provides for two further options for delivery to a second PSC in 2025, and the third vessel in late 2027.

The PSC program will replace the Coast Guard’s existing fleet of icebreakers. The new fleet will allow the agency to perform missions in the Arctic region, including defense and readiness operations, research assignments, search, rescue and logistic support and vessel escort.

The PSC will provide accommodation for 186 crew, scientists and others as part of the mission packages, with a capability to break through two meters of ice and operate for 80 days without replenishment.

“We are delighted to have been selected to supply the deck machinery and cargo handling solution for the Polar Security Cutter program,” Leif Byström, head of MacGregor’s offshore solutions division, said in a statement announcing the contract, “with this important contract being testimony to MacGregor’s extensive experience in supplying polar icebreakers globally and our leading position in the supply and support of such solutions for naval logistic vessels.”