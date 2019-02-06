Llebroc receives marine fabrication awards

Llebroc Industries, Fort Worth, Texas, was recognized with 2019 Fabrication Excellence Awards for design excellence in marine fabric applications on Jan. 12 at the 2019 Marine Fabricators Conference on the Queen Mary in Long Beach, Calif.

Llebroc received an Award of Excellence and an Award of Distinction Interior for its project titled “Llebroc Industries – SX Helm Chair with Tidal Wave Technology.” The project was recognized in the competition’s Marine Exterior Upholstery category.

The Marine Fabricators Association (MFA) received a total of 90 entries submitted in nine categories in this year’s competition. Winners were selected based on complexity, design, workmanship, uniqueness and function. Judges were certified Master Fabric Craftsman professionals who were chosen for their knowledge in a particular product area.

All entries receive prominent recognition at the Marine Fabricators Conference. Entrants receive additional publicity through coverage in the Marine Fabricator, and on the MFA website and in future MFA marketing material.

The goal of the awards is to promote awareness of the marine fabrics used in marine products and applications ranging in size and type.

The Fabrication Excellence Awards is a competition sponsored by MFA, a division of the Industrial Fabrics Association International, a not-for-profit trade association with over 1,500-member companies representing the international specialty fabrics and technical textiles marketplace.