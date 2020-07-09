Linden latest addition to Bristol Harbor Group’s architects and engineers

Bristol Harbor Group Inc. (BHGI), Bristol, R.I., recently announced that Tommy Linden is the company’s most recent addition to its naval architecture and marine engineering practice. Linden has joined BHGI as a naval architect. He graduated from the Webb Institute in Glen Cove, N.Y. with a B.S. in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering.

During his time at Webb, he interned at BHGI, the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division, Eagle Bulk, Newport News Shipbuilding, and General Dynamics Electric Boat. Linden is also a member of the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers and the American Society of Naval Engineers.

BHGI is a full-service naval architecture, marine engineering and consulting firm. The company has been in business for more than 25 years and has produced numerous designs, to which hundreds of vessels have been built. BHGI specializes in commercial vessel design and consulting and has experience with tugs, barges, Articulated Tug/Barge Units (ATB), passenger vessels, workboats, dredges and floating drydocks.