Life Proof Boats has two new 35′ vessels

Life Proof Boats, Bremerton, Wash., has introduced two new 35’x11′ models that deliver safe, fast, smooth riding performance. Various twin-engine packages are available from Yamaha or step up to triple 400 Mercury Verados that push the boat over 50 knots for those with the need for speed.

The new 35s are crafted from high quality commercial grade 5086 aluminum, feature deep “V” hulls, a patented foam/air collar system which when combined with closed cell foam placed in the stringer system makes the boats quieter and virtually unsinkable. Performance fins below the collars prevent the boat from side slipping even when taking severe turns at high speeds ensuring greater maneuverability.

Featuring I-beam construction, precision cut components from a CNC router, and meticulously hand welded, the

Life Proof 35 has a stable and smooth ride, Life Proof officials said. For added safety, decks are completely self-bailing and set up to drain when completely flooded within two minutes. In addition, the Life Proof 35 has quality furnishings and accommodations that set them apart from other aluminum boats.

The semi-custom 35 Full Cabin combines exceptional speed and handling with a boat that has comfortable seating, dining and sleeping accommodations. The modern elegant look of the cabin comes alive with real wood accents, wrap around windows, skylights and hatches. For comfort and safety when running, the boats offer helm seat options of the best military grade suspension seating available.

Below decks there is an ample sleeping cabin and a head with a shower. The convenient fold down bow steps allow for easy water access, and the boats 1/4″ aluminum plate hull and double reinforced bow allow for safe beaching.

“At Life Proof Boats we are dedicated to quality because we know that the better we build our boats, the more fun our customers will have,” Micah Bowers, CEO, said in a statement announcing the 35 series. “We know that boating is about having a good time and our boats provide a safe, fun and comfortable way to cruise at exhilarating speeds.”

The Life Proof 35 GT Coupe provides all the speed, quality and fun that they are known for in an aft opening configuration. The connection to the outdoors in unmistakable when running, and the seamless connection to the cockpit is ideal.

The cuddy space is large enough to accommodate a queen sized bed, and includes a mini galley, and a stand up head.