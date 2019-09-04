International WorkBoat Show registration opens today

Registration for the 2019 International WorkBoat Show, the 40th edition of North America’s largest commercial marine trade show, opens today, Sept. 4. This year over 1,000 exhibitors are expected to pack the show floor.

The show will also feature the WorkBoat Annual Conference, the WorkBoat Think Tank and several special events. There will also be networking opportunities at the show custom designed for commercial marine professionals operating within the commercial marine space,

“We are so thrilled to be celebrating the 40th edition of the International WorkBoat Show

this year in New Orleans,” said Denielle Christensen, event director. “The show continues to be the premier event for the commercial marine industry. Each year we are able bring together thousands of people seeking to purchase the latest products, technologies and services from leading companies around the world in an invaluable face-to-face setting,”

Produced by WorkBoat magazine and WorkBoat.com, the International WorkBoat Show is a trade only conference and expo for commercial vessel owners, operators and builders, as well as the vendors and suppliers that serve them.

The 2019 International WorkBoat Show will feature:

• An exhibit floor featuring 1,000-plus booths.

• The WorkBoat Annual Conference which will offer intensive half-day programs for specific industry sectors including, Offshore, Inland Waterways and Passenger Vessels, Maintenance and Repair, Tugs and Coastal Towing, and Shipyards.

• Hot topic discussions led by the WorkBoat magazine editors in the WorkBoat Think Tank. In 2019 the WorkBoat Think Tank will offer a diverse cross section of sessions with marine industry leaders including multiple sessions in collaboration with the Navy and Coast Guard.

Attendees include:

• Commercial vessel owners and operators

• Shipyards

• Boatbuilders

• Engineers

• Marine architects

• Equipment manufacturers

• Distributors

• Port authorities

• Port engineers

• Marine surveyors

• Military buyers

• Government officials

• Offshore oil exploration and production officials

Qualified members of the industry can attend the WorkBoat Show Exhibit Hall for free* and also take advantage of significant discounts for the WorkBoat Annual Conference by registering early at https://www.xpressreg.net/register/iwbs1219/start.asp?sc=208416

To exhibit:

Companies interested in exhibiting at the International WorkBoat Show should contact Chris Dimmerling, Sales Director, at cdimmerling@divcom.com or 207-842-5666.

The International WorkBoat Show is part of the Diversified Communications portfolio of commercial marine events, publications and e-media products. The WorkBoat brand has been connecting qualified buyers with leading suppliers for more than 75 years. In print through WorkBoat magazine, online at WorkBoat.com and face-to-face at the International WorkBoat Show, WorkBoat delivers high-quality information to all segments of the North American marine industry. For more information, visit www.workboatshow.com.

*Non-exhibiting suppliers are subject to a $150 entrance fee.